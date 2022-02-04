Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 29,340 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,340 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Global Payments by 28.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.14. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.