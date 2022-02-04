Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 6,647 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $23,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $461.46 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

