Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,190 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,767 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.79% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $14,873,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.