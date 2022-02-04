Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 758 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Assurant worth $20,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

