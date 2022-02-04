Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 9,003 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.