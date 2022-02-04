Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,753,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,028,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.23% of BYTE Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $724,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BYTS opened at $9.76 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

