Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $22,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $204.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.13 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

