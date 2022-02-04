Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $121.19 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.