Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,146 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Brixmor Property Group worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 92,502.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 74,927 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

