Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESS opened at $329.78 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.29 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

