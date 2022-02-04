MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s previous close.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $11.00 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $673.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 418,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 150,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in MacroGenics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

