Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,953 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.