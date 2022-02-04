Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,281 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88.

