Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,867 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

