Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $243.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

