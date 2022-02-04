Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $197.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.96. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

