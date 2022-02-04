Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000.

COWZ stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

