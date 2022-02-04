Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

