Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 24,379 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,379 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Covetrus worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVET. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after purchasing an additional 982,426 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVET. TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 2.07. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. On average, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

