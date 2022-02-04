Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 24,731 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,731 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,605,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half International by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RHI opened at $116.06 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.