Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 29,477 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,477 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

