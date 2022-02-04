Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 35,406 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,406 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Revolve Group worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,199 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.