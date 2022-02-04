Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 81,262 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,262 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of MGIC Investment worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 27.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,084,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

