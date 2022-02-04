Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 8,655 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.35 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $110.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.44.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

