Magna International (MG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$1.01 per share for the quarter.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.70 billion.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$102.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.72. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$93.24 and a 12-month high of C$126.00. The firm has a market cap of C$30.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International to a “buy” rating and set a C$93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.56.

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.