Magna International (MGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGA opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Magna International has a 52-week low of $72.65 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

