Magna International (MGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MGA opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Magna International has a 52-week low of $72.65 and a 52-week high of $104.28.
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.