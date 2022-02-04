Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.87. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,932. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

