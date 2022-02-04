Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $21.90. 4,178,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

