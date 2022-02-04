Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 82,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,932 shares.The stock last traded at $22.63 and had previously closed at $22.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.