MahaDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $11.45 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00008976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07267085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.10 or 1.00122960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053280 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006603 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

