Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $344.34

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.34 ($4.63) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.44). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.44), with a volume of 1,185 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £47.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 361.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

