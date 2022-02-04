MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $170,081.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

