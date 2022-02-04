Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

