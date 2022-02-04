ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

MANT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. 41,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,918. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ManTech International by 41.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

