MANTRA DAO (OM) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.95 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $44.31 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,173,293 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

