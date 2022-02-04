MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0217 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.27 million and $718,574.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.05 or 0.07253875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,529.23 or 1.00064384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006689 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

