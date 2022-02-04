Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 155,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,508,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

