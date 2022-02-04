Marlin Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $35.52 million and $20.43 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.26 or 0.07212359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,323.14 or 0.99802702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006599 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

