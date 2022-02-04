Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.74

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 7322497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $138,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.