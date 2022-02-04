Martin Currie Ltd. Purchases 62,680 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,680 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $140,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $301.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.66.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

