Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 1,392 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $297.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.16. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

