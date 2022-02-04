Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 47,536 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,536 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Ingredion worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.58 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

