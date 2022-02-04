Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.17% of ICU Medical worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ICUI opened at $211.00 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.48. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

