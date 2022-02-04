Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,115 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,405.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

