Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 14,184 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Diodes worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 16,480.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 29.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Diodes by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

DIOD opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $5,382,376. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.