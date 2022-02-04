Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,616 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of UGI worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in UGI by 188.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. UGI Co. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

