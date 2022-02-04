Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.73 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $236,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

