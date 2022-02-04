Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $118.66 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPSC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,379 shares of company stock worth $10,248,367 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.