Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $75,775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.41 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

