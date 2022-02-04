Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

